Raymond C. Hertz, age 79 of New Providence, passed away on Thursday, April 30 at Conestoga View. He was the husband of the late Marian E. Kauffman Hertz who passed away on August 31, 2016. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Richard and Blannie Kilby Hertz.
Raymond worked for High Steel as a fabrication supervisor. In his free time, he loved hunting, fishing, woodworking, and sitting on his porch sipping coffee. He was a member of the Lancaster County and the Elstonville Sportsman Associations.
Surviving are 3 children: Raymond C. Hertz, Jr. of New Providence, Rodney C. Hertz of Lancaster, and Ramona L. wife of Daniel Bowers of Willow Street, 3 grandchildren: Zachary, Seth, and Haley, 2 great-grandchildren: Layla and Scarlett, and 4 sisters: Flora Welsh, Dorothy wife of Dwight Griest, Catherine wife of Denny Warfel, and Pat Jones. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Dakota Smith and a brother, John Hertz.
A graveside service will take place in the Bethesda United Methodist Cemetery, 1086 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, on Monday, May 4th at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Blake Diebler officiating. There will be a viewing time in the cemetery from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home.
