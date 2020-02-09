Raymond Bushong, 95, of Lancaster, passed away at the Lebanon VA Medical Center on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
He was married 70 years to Beatrice Boorse Bushong. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Walter R. and Kathryn Pontz Bushong.
Raymond had been a partner in the BRW Fuel Co. for many years. He attended Calvary Church in Lancaster. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. Raymond served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Vicky Bushong of Lancaster; a son, Walter husband of Sara Stoltzfus Bushong of Lancaster; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great- great-grandchild; and a sister Patricia Bushong Groff of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by brothers James and Frederick Bushong.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Hospice and Community Care and the Lebanon VA Medical Center for the wonderful care they provided to Raymond over the last days of his life.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, at 11:00 A.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA with Mr. George Duff officiating. The family will greet friends on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Raymond's memory may be made to the Calvary Homes Benevolent Fund, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com