Raymond B. Martin, 86, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Fairmount Homes.
He was born in Millway to the late Noah W. and Anna G. (Bowman) Martin and was the husband of Esther H. (Good) Martin with whom he shared 65 years of marriage.
He was a member of Metzler's Mennonite Church. He enjoyed gardening, landscaping, listening to music, singing, and traveling.
Raymond was a self-employed farmer for many years prior to his retirement.
In addition to his wife, Raymond is survived by two daughters, Sharon Long of Mt. Ida, Arkansas, Christine, wife of Mervin Zook of Carlton, Oregon; ten grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and a brother, James W., husband of Bonnie (Myers) Martin of Palmyra; and a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Martin, Schaefferstown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard B., Harry B., and Roy B. Martin.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Metzler Mennonite Church, 515 W. Metzler Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Pastors David Buch and Eugene Zoll officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Raymond's memory may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, P. O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
