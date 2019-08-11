Raymond August Greenwald, 96, departed this life on August 6, 2019 in Sahuarita, AZ, where he had resided since 2016. Born June 7, 1923 to August and Edith Greenwald in Pottsville, PA, Ray was one of three siblings, including his sister Beatrice Kraus and brother Edwin Greenwald. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-seven years, Grace Eleanor Sevilla Rose Scheeler Greenwald, who passed away in 2006. They resided in Lancaster, PA. Ray retired from Hamilton Watch and Precision Metal in Lancaster, PA and enjoyed a long and happy life and retirement.
Ray was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, archery, and hunting in the woods of Pennsylvania. He loved to tell stories of his childhood adventures he shared with his brother Ed. He enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, hiking, and picking wild blueberries with his family on weekends and summer vacations in the mountains of Pennsylvania and he was also an excellent dancer.
Ray is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Rae Greenwald of Green Valley, AZ; his son and daughter-in-law Glen and Susan Greenwald of Prescott, AZ; and his step daughter Wilma Terry of Leola, PA. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Jeffery Wettig of York, PA; Andrew Greenwald of Prescott, AZ; and Rebecca Pierre of Albuquerque, NM; his four great-grandchildren, Krispin Wettig, Wyatt and Winona Greenwald, and Victoria Pierre; and his one great-great-grandchild, Owen Wettig.
Ray said he had a wonderful life with his family and friends. He was truly a content and happy man. Ray was a devoted husband to Grace, a wonderful father, and an attentive grandfather.
A memorial and celebration of his life will be held in October 2019 in Lancaster, PA.