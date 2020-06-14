Raymond Alan Hayes, of Richmond Hill, GA, passed away on June 2, 2020 at the age of 65 due to complications of the heart, while snorkeling off the coast of Key West, FL.
Ray, often known as "Chip" was born in Lancaster, PA to the late Raymond W. Hayes and Darlene V. (Thran) Hayes. After graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1972, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served from 1972-1976 aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise, and was in the Naval Reserve until 1978.
A jack of all trades, Ray worked in various professions throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed hiking and the outdoors, riding his Harley and spending time with his family and friends. An avid storyteller, he had the ability to cherish the smallest moments and make them amazing.
He is survived by three children: daughter, Mindy (Hayes) Reese married to Glenn R. Reese, Jr., son, Raymond Matthew Hayes, daughter, Virginia J. Hayes; granddaughter, Piper J. Reese; grandson, Landon J. Gouin; three siblings: Marjorie (Hayes) Myers married to David Myers, Michael Hayes, and Betsy Kuhns married to Denny Bush; eleven nieces and nephews and seventeen grand-nieces and nephews. Ray was preceded in death by his parents.
A military service will be held at Fort Indian Town Gap in the fall with a celebration of Life to follow.
