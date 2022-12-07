Raymond A. "Ricky" Boots Jr., 62, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Infinity Hospice Care-Jones, Las Vegas, NV. Born May 1st, 1960, in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of Billie Jean (Grimes) Boots and the late Raymond A. Boots, Sr.
Ricky grew up in Lancaster, PA and attended McCaskey High School. He continued his education at American University in Washington DC, and became a Real Estate Agent in Las Vegas, NV. In his free time, he enjoyed watching and reading the world news, sports, horseback riding, music, and dancing.
He is survived by his mother, Billie Boots of Galloway, NJ; longtime significant other, Susan Gaston; children, Kiandra Dawn (Jordan) and Shamar Williams; grandchildren, Meera, Maverick, Shamar, Jr. Jennifer, Landon, and Christopher; siblings, Douglas Grimes (Yvonne), Diandra Boots, and Tracy Boots, as well as nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Guests will be welcomed at the church from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment to follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com
