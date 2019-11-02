Raymond A. Plourde

Raymond Albert Plourde, 97, of Lancaster, died unexpectedly on Monday morning, October 28, 2019 at his Manor Twp. home. He was the husband of the late Helen A. (Spaulding) Plourde.
Prior to his retirement in 1984, Mr. Pourde was a Marketing Manager for the former RCA, Lancaster.
Born April 12, 1922, in Central Falls, RI, he was the son of the late Joseph and Bridget (Sowiecki) Plourde. He was a member of Church of the Apostles United Church of Christ, Lancaster. A proud WWII Veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy from July 1942 until his Honorable Discharge in November 1945 as a Pharmacist's Mate 2c. Mr. Plourde was a 1947 graduate of Franklin & Marshall College, Lancaster.
He will be lovingly missed by his children; Barbara A., married to Charles Golding, of Irvington, NJ, Kathie L. Plourde, of NYC, Kim S. Plourde, married to Tracy, of Henderson, NV and Sally B. Plourde, of Austin, TX; four grandchildren; two great-grandsons and a sister; Irene, married to Olle Bjork, of Lincoln, RI.
At the family's request the Funeral Arrangements will be private-the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Millersville, PA 17551. His casket will be placed with his beloved wife, Helen in the Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 with the Rev. Kathryn L. Kuhn, officiating. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made to Church of the Apostles UCC, 1850 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603.
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 717-872-2266