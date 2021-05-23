Raymond A. Boas, Sr., 94, of Ronks, PA passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
He was the husband of the late Virginia Lichty Boas, who passed away in 1993. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late William C. and Anne E. Hammel Boas.
Ray's first job was at the Lancaster Newspaper Company. Ray was then owner of the Atlantic Gas Station in Leola for many years. He then worked for Firestone Tire for 15 years, and later as manager for Lebzelters Tire and Auto on the Oregon Pike. After his retirement, he worked part-time for 20 years at Zimmerman's Hardware in Intercourse.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, serving as a Seaman Second Class in the Atlantic and Pacific on destroyer escorts.
He attended Intercourse United Methodist Church.
Ray is survived by his sons: Raymond, Jr. married to Marie of Greenville, OH, David R. of Lancaster, and Steven R. married to Charlene of Intercourse, and by his two grandchildren, Katherine and Forrest. He was preceded in death by his 12 siblings.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
