Raymond A. Ahrens

Raymond A. "Ray" Ahrens, of Ephrata, formerly of Bowers, passed away at Penn State Hershey Medical Center on Monday, October 24, 2022, after a three-year battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Ray was the husband of Donna L. (DeLong) Ahrens, who he married July 21, 1973, at Christ (DeLong's) United Church of Christ, Bowers. He was born in Blandon on August 13, 1946, the son of the late Harold A. and Blanche M. (Groh) Ahrens.
Ray is survived by his wife, Donna L. (DeLong) Ahrens, his two daughters, Amy Louise (Ahrens) Denofa, companion of Thomas K. Bear, Catasauqua, and Allison Rae (Ahrens) Sneidman, wife of James Sneidman, Lititz and by his two granddaughters, Sarah Louise Sneidman and Emily Rae Sneidman, who will miss their Pop very much. Ray is also survived by his brother, Richard K. Ahrens, Blandon, his brother-in-law, Daniel P. DeLong, husband of Donna DeLong, Bowers, five nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorial Services for Ray will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 117 E. Arch St., Fleetwood. A visitation will be held, Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the church.
Burial will be held privately in Bowers Union Cemetery, Bowers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ray's memory to the St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 117 E. Arch St., Fleetwood, PA 19522.
Walbert Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to be caring for our friend, Ray, and his family.