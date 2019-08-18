Raymond A. Acker, 87, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Calvary Homes in Lancaster. He was born in Hartford, CT, the son of the late Abijah and Mary Esther (Willys) Acker. Ray was married for 58 years to Jean (Rineer) Acker.
He was a retired U.S. Army Chaplain and Missionary working with Grace and Truth Evangelistic Assoc., Biblical Ministries Worldwide, and Philadelphia Biblical University. He was an active member of Harvest Bible Church in Lancaster.
Surviving are his sons, Thomas R. Acker and Douglas B. Acker. He was preceded in death by his brother, Chester Acker.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services at Harvest Bible Church, 1460 Eden Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing on Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. There will also be a public viewing on Sunday, September 18, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at Calvary Homes, Fellowship Hall, 502 Elizabeth Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601. Private Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Contributions in his name can be made to the church memorial fund.
