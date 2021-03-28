Ray Winters Brimmer, 84, of New Holland, PA, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Fairmount Homes. Ray was born on April 19, 1936. The son of Ethel Sandoe Brimmer and Clyde Levi Brimmer, he graduated from the former Terre Hill High School and served in the United Sates Army in Germany. He was employed many years by Century Theaters, New York, New York and Rutts Custom Cabinetry. He also was a volunteer at Fairmount Homes.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Ellen Craver Brimmer. He is also survived by a daughter, Rachael Long (Erik) of Lancaster, a son, Matthew R. (Anong), Sussex, Wisconsin and a stepson, Marc T. Craver, New Holland. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren.
Services and interment will be at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers. Donations to Fairmount Homes may be made in his memory. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com
