Ray W. Zimmerman, 80, of Martindale, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at his home after a 3-year battle with cancer. He was married to Elsie Z. (Zimmerman) Zimmerman, who survives. Born in Jackson Twp., Lebanon County, he was the son of the late Henry M. and Susan (Weiler) Zimmerman.
Ray was a plumber who established his own business, Ray's Plumbing, in 1969. He was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference. He greatly enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children: Mary Ann married to Lamar High, Beavertown; Eva Jane married to Kevin Martin, Lititz; Melvin R. married to N. Jane (Burkholder) Zimmerman, Martindale; Jay Edwin married to Melissa (Steh) Zimmerman, OK; 19 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, a brother, Amos W. Zimmerman, Ephrata and a sister, Ada married to Thomas Sadler, Myerstown.
He was preceded in death by four daughters: Esther Fay, Edith May, Kathryn Kay, and Janet Marie Zimmerman, a grandson, Jayden Zimmerman, and six siblings: Martha Nolt, John Zimmerman, Eva Zimmerman, Aaron Zimmerman, Nettie Martin, and Eli Zimmerman.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice & Community Care who kindly and professionally helped Ray though the last part of his cancer journey.
His funeral will be held on Monday January 11, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Martindale Mennonite Church with Bishop Amos G. Martin, Paul Hurst, David Martin and Ivan Hurst officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. at the Martindale Fellowship Center. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
