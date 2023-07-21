Ray W. Snader, 88, formerly of East Earl, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2023 in his residence. Born in East Earl, he was the son of the late Aaron Z. and Katie (Wise) Snader. He was the loving husband of Delores E. (Hahn) Snader, with whom he married on July 2, 1955 and shared sixty-eight years of marriage.
He was a member of Mt. Culmen EC Church and was employed by the former Victor F. Weaver for thirty-nine years and Tyson Foods for seven years until his retirement in 1996. He enjoyed hunting, fishing in Canada with his friend Marty, going out in his boat on the Chesapeake Bay, and playing hasenpfeffer.
Ray is survived by his wife, his children; Robert R. husband of Ruth (Dentel) Snader, Doris J. Snader, Jeffrey L. husband of Esther (Rissler) Snader, Julia A. Snader and John G. husband of Patricia (Suarez) Snader, six grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters; his twin Faye (wife of Earl Martin), and Kathryn (wife of the late Chester Hurst), one brother; Kenneth (husband of Mary Ellen Groff Snader).
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his siblings; Ruth (wife of the late Howard Weber and the late Raymond Getz), Anna (wife of the late Wilmer Burkhart), Melvin (husband of the late Yvonne Snader and Miriam Snader), Lloyd (husband of the late Irene Snader), Aaron Jr. (husband of Lucy Snader), and Vera Mae (wife of Ivan Zimmerman).
The family wishes to thank Esther Snader and Ruthie Kulp for providing care and kindness for our father.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Culmen EC Church, 1885 Turkey Hill Road, East Earl, PA 17519 with Pastor Jonathan Brown officiating. There will be a viewing held for one hour prior to the time of service in the church. Burial in Terre Hill Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Kindly omit flowers.
