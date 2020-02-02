Ray W. May

Ray "Butch" May, 70, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at his home. Born in Lititz, he was the son of the late Wilbert and Arlene May. He was the husband of Peggy Arnold May with whom he shared 52 years of marriage.
Ray worked for K-May Construction, building homes until he retired. Ray loved cheering on the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. Most of all, he loved cheering on his grandchildren. Ray also had a love for auctions and flea markets.
In addition to his wife, Peggy, he is survived by his children, Troy May of Lititz, and Wendi (May) Ryan married to Dave Ryan of Lititz; his brother, Jay May married to Linda; his sister, Faye (May) White married to Carl White; and his grandchildren, Delaney Ryan, Maddison Ryan, Cody Ryan, Colin May, Kyle May, and Cameron May.
A Celebration of Life in Ray's honor will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 3 until 7 PM at Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 340 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz, PA 17543.
