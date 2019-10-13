Ray W. Frace, Jr. died peacefully at his home in his hometown of Lancaster, PA on October 1, 2019. He was 81 years young. Ray was born into this world to Ray W. Frace, Sr. DDS. and Evelyn (Wolfe) Frace.
As a child, he was given the family nickname "Skipper" as it would make communicating easier with two Ray's in the house. Growing up, he was known for being a bit of a risk taker or troublemaker, as one day his mother, Evelyn, found him out on the roof of their home. Interestingly, as a young boy, Ray would go visit his grandparents in Bethlehem, PA where they ran a hotel and bar. His Grandfather taught him how to play shuffleboard and would put him up against anyone that walked through the doors wanting a game and Ray would win.
Ray attended Manheim Township High School and during the summers, worked diligently as a member of the grounds crew at Meadia Heights Golf Club. Ray truly enjoyed the game of golf, beyond a summer job, and loved to play whenever possible, especially with his son, Mark. He attended Wesley College in Dover, obtaining an Associate's Degree in Business Administration. In the 1960's, Ray became a top salesman for Cutco Cutlery, Wear-Ever, and Oneida Tableware, eventually becoming a successful wholesaler of the products. During his door-to-door sales calls he met his future wife, Janet Farrell as the two of them married on July 13, 1968. Ray was quick with a joke, but also a very loving and generous father, grandfather (Pop as he like to be called) and uncle who was always willing to support in any way possible.
He is survived by Mark Frace, son, Tamara Frace, Daughter-in-law, Gabriel Jeremy Frace, Grandson, Emily Janet Frace, Granddaughter, Bruce Frace, Brother, Melinda Frace, Sister-in-law, Mary Galbraith, Sister-in-law, as well as nieces and nephews within the family.
Date and time of his graveside service and interment being conducted at Conestoga Memorial Park will be announced at a later date.