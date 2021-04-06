Ray R. Boltz, 90, formerly of Akron, Lancaster and Mount Joy, passed away at Masonic Village on Saturday, April 3, 2021. He was born in Akron to the late Harvey and Ida (Spitler) Boltz.
Earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State University, Ray was a Penn State Football fan for life. Ray co-owned Erb Brothers Landscaping with Tom Atkins for 40 years. He served stateside with HQ Company 79th Engineer Group (Construction) in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Ray Ray shared 25 wonderful years with his wife Aracelis "Ari" (Cruz) Boltz. Also surviving Ray are his son, Andy Boltz, husband of Tammy and their daughter Brittany; and his nephew Kent Boltz, husband of Elaine. Ray was preceded in death by his brothers, Mark and Paul Boltz, and his nephew Ronald Boltz.
He worshipped at the Manheim Campus of LCBC. Ray had a very upbeat attitude. He was very funny and witty; and he was a great guy whom everybody loved, and he loved them back. He was previously involved in the Masons.
Ray and Ari loved to golf and take family trips. When they spent winters in Boynton Beach, FL, they would golf every day. Their trips included visiting the Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Myrtle Beach, a skiing trip to Switzerland and a week in Paris.
Viewings will take place 5-7 PM Wednesday, April 7th, and 9-10 AM Thursday, April 8th, with the funeral at 10 AM on Thursday, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a donation in Ray's memory to PA Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17112.
To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »