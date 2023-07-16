Ray Marlin Alleman, 81, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at his residence. Born in Londonderry Township, he was the son of the late John and Esther (Dupler) Alleman. Ray was the husband of Mildred M. (Fink) Alleman with whom he celebrated 63 years of marriage.
Ray retired from Edward Powell Pump and Well Drilling working as a heavy equipment operator. He previously worked as a molder at Riverside Foundry. Ray enjoyed bowling with his sons, working on cars, NASCAR, and most of all spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Mildred are three children, Patricia Szobocsan of Mt. Gretna, Brian Alleman of Elizabethtown, and Melissa Bickel, wife of Garry of Manheim; two daughters-in-law, Kathy Alleman of Bainbridge and Danette Alleman of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; four brothers, Albert Alleman of Falmouth, Harold Alleman, husband of Kathy of Manheim, Paul Alleman, husband of Sandy of Perry Co., and Charles Alleman of Middletown; and a sister, Doris Starliper of Elizabethtown.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Ray Alleman, Jr. and Russell Alleman.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »