Ray Mac Reeves

R. Mac Reeves, 79, of Lancaster passed away peacefully at home on March 2, 2022 with his family by his side after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on April 8, 1942, in Fries, Virginia. He was the son of the late John M. Reeves, Jr. and Muriel Friend Reeves.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jane Moseley Reeves, two daughters; Anne Reeves Ebaugh, son-in-law Christopher, Landenberg, PA, Ashlee Reeves Dadd, Downingtown, PA, brothers; Claude Reeves, Virginia, John M. Reeves III, Virginia, and sister Vicky Norman, Oklahoma. He is the beloved grandfather of Charles and Genevieve Ebaugh. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Michael V. Dadd.
Mac graduated from Marion Military Institute, Marion Alabama and Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Virginia. In 1966 he began his career in sales in Atlanta, Georgia with Sperry New Holland. He moved to company headquarters in Lancaster in 1969. In 1998 he retired as Vice President of Sales and Marketing of North America after 32 years with Sperry/Ford New Holland. He was a member of the board of directors of AAA and served as chairman of the board from 2005-2007. He also served as an outside director of Ag Choice Farm Credit from 2002-2015.
He was a member of Grandview United Methodist Church and a former member of the Lancaster Country Club. In retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family at Cape May, New Jersey and Keuka Lake, Hammondsport, New York. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling with his wife, collecting antiques, gardening, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. He was a kind and wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a true Southern gentleman.
At his request a private family graveside service will be held in Virginia at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.