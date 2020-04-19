Ray M. Uhlig, 83, of Manor Township, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. He was the husband of Luella M. Mann Uhlig with whom he celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on September 22, 2019. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Ray M. and Georgie P. McGee Uhlig. Ray was a machinist for Machine Products, Co., Lancaster for 40 years before his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and studying nature. He was a member of the Lancaster Bird Club, Lancaster Butterflies and Entomological Club, and the Muhlenberg Botanical Society of Lancaster.
In addition to his wife, Ray is survived by two daughters: Sandra M. (Keith) McMinn, Conowingo, MD; and Karen S. (Lonnie) Fortney, Middletown. Three grandchildren: Walter, Brandon, and Samantha. One brother: Fred M. Uhlig, Key West, FL.
A Private Graveside Service and Burial was held at Creswell Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: St. Anne's Retirement Community, Endowment Fund, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
