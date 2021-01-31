Ray Laub, 79, passed away peacefully at home on January 25th, 2021. He was the son of Rafael (Cutro) and Edwin Laub. He was preceded in death by his brother Kenneth, sister Adrienne, and his twin brother Edward who passed in October of 2020.
He is survived by Robin Stryker, his partner of 37 years and wife of two months, his sister-in-law, Mary Laub of Seaford, NY, brother-in-law Rick Stryker and his wife, Maureen of Parkesburg, PA, favorite niece Mary Ann Laub, and nephews Kenny Laub, Bobby Laub, Johny Laub, Glen Stryker, Austin Stryker, Tryston Stryker, and Logan Stryker. Ray led a life full of adventures and endeavors.
He toured the United States with the Ice Follies, which led to a job managing the ice skating and skiing at the brand new Host Resort in Lancaster, where he formed lifelong relationships with skating clients and co-workers. He and two partners briefly owned and operated a fledgling ski resort in Drumore. With yet another partner, he traveled the college circuit with Spanky McFarland, reliving and celebrating the famous child actor's past with the Our Gang Comedies. Then he became the winter sports director at Grossinger's and The Concord in the Catskills where he invited the top skaters of the time to perform weekly exhibitions, in addition to teaching skating to the hotel guests. In the summer season, he served as a cruise director for Holland America and on the Russian ship, Maksim Gorkiy, where he made friends across the Caribbean.
As an athlete, he developed an interest in healthy eating, and that led to Ray and a partner opening McRay's restaurant on Lincoln Highway in Lancaster, the first all-natural fast-food eatery in Lancaster. From that, he and two local investors purchased Beechdale Farm in Intercourse, PA, and began the process of creating a high-end spa based on healthy eating, exercise, and meditation. Unfortunately, a surprise zoning issue curtailed that project.
Ray then returned to his role as an ice-skating coach in the Lancaster and Reading area. He was known and loved for his kindness and devotion to his students, and his intense attention to detail in the intricate sport of figure skating. Many of his students competed locally and regionally and earned many medals.
Ray was also an avid car collector, with air-cooled Porsche's being his favorite. He used his knowledge to help friends and family in their own car searches and was always attending car shows, reading car magazines, and looking for the next best deal!
Ray will be remembered for his gregarious nature and gift of gab. He loved going to restaurants with friends and many meals lingered long into the night. He was a great cook and a lover of good wine and entertained many people with his favorite Italian food and his crazy stories.
Above all, he valued the time spent with his extended family and all the families that counted him as one of their own. He was universally loved, and will be universally missed.
Ray and Robin would like to acknowledge and thank the many health care workers for their incredible kindness, knowledge, and compassion. They were the bright spots in a difficult journey.
A graveside service will take place at Northwood Cemetery in Emmaus, PA at the convenience of the family. A celebration of his life affair will take place as soon as the covid virus is under control.
In lieu of flowers, Ray asked that donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. He also wants everyone to stay positive and to always eat healthy!
