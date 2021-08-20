Ray Lamar Fry

Ray Lamar "Poppa Booger" Fry, 74, of Reinholds, PA, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
He was born in Ephrata, PA and was a son of the late Raymond D. "Pappy" Fry and Margaret Royer Fry.
Ray grew up in Hopeland and Clay Township, PA and moved to Reinholds, PA in 1973 with his loving wife, Barbara Ann Zuck Fry.
He was a 1965 graduate of Ephrata High School and worked as a machinist at Ephrata Tool Co. and retired from Sharpoint/Surgical Specialties in Reading, PA as a supervisor after 35 years of employment.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Northern Lancaster County Fish and Game Association, Cushion Peak Rod and Gun Club, Cocalico Sportsmen Association, and the Northern Lancaster County Beagle Club where he had served as treasurer.
He also loved working in his garden and raising plants and flowers.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by two daughters: Lori Ann (Derek) Chadburn and Dr. Jennifer L. Fry; his grandcats and grandturtles; one sister, Caroline (William) Chadburn; one brother, Rick L. (Karen) Fry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24 and from 9-10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Gravenor's. Place of interment will be Swamp Church Cemetery, Reinholds, PA.
Those who desire may make memorial contributions to the Fairchild Foundation 330 W. Main St. Birdsboro, PA 19508.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
