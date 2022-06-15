It is with profound sadness that we announce that Ray L. Hillard, age 84, passed away on June 12, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster, PA, comforted by family. Ray was born in Narvon, PA to L. Henry Hillard and Elizabeth M. (Ludwig) Hillard. He was married to Brenda (Sheaffer) Hillard for 59 wonderful years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters: Melanie (Tim) Reese of Churchville, MD and Rebecca (Erik) Winstead of Bethlehem, PA. He has two granddaughters: Morgan Reese and Taylor Reese, and eight nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Lewis and Robert.
Ray was a 1955 graduate of the former Upper Leacock High School. He was an undergraduate at Franklin & Marshall College (1959) and received his Master (1961) and Doctorate (1964) in Chemistry from the University of Delaware.
He was employed for 36 years in the chemical industry in New Jersey. He held numerous positions in research and manufacturing services. He retired in 2000 as the Corporate Director of Environmental Services at Cytec Industries, formerly American Cyanamid. He was the holder of 5 U.S. patents.
Brenda and Ray enjoyed many years of travel. Ray has been to all 50 states and over 20 foreign countries. He enjoyed woodworking and created numerous items for family and for sale in Brenda's American Craft Shop. He enjoyed hunting in his younger years and took up golf later in life. He had a great appreciation for his golfing companions and their patience and endurance with his golfing skills, which showed little improvement over the years.
Ray was elected for 2 terms to municipal government in Clinton Township, NJ and served 21 years as a member of the municipal planning commission.
He was a fan of the Phillies, Eagles and Lancaster Barnstormers, and a member of the Highland Presbyterian Church.
Ray was a loving and devoted husband and father, forever taking care of his three "girls." We are eternally grateful to have had this giant of a man in our lives.
At his request all services will be private.
