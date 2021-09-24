Ray L. Enck of Ephrata, PA, formerly of Akron, PA, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 17, 2021. He was married to Peggy A. (Seiverling) for 65 years in November 2020. He was the son of the late Ralph S. and Helen H. (Hauck) Enck.
Ray was a retired Auto Technician. He enjoyed woodworking and helping in his daughter's ceramic business for many years. He was also a longtime Habitat for Humanity volunteer.
In addition to his wife, Peggy, Ray is survived by four children: Jay (Shirley), Sylvia (Jay), Renee, and Lori (Duane); eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren on the way; two step great-grandchildren; one step great-great-grandchild; and his sister, Joan.
Memorial services will be held at Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay School Road, Ephrata, PA 17522 on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Please use the North entrance.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 443 Fairview Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603-5713.
Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA is assisting the family.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
