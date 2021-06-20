Ray Kenneth Shuman died peacefully at home in Lititz on June 19, 2021. He was 93 years old. Ray was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Evelyn.
He is survived by his son David Shuman and fiancée Joyce Perkinson, son Steve and wife Leslie Shuman, granddaughter Marci Hoover (Tim), granddaughter Meagan Shuman, and six great-grandchildren.
Ray was born in Florin, PA but lived most of his adult life in Lititz where he enjoyed volunteering for the Community Chest and stocking trout in local streams. Ray worked as a carpenter for over 40 years at several local companies, including Armstrong World Industries.
He and his wife were also long time members of the St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Ray served in the Army during the Korean War era where he was trained as a chef. He was a terrific cook and famous for his cheesecake! Ray was an avid hunter and fisherman, never missing either opening day each year. He also enjoyed family vacations to the Jersey shore and could play a mean game of gin rummy. He shared his love of carpentry and home projects with his sons and enjoyed helping them with projects at their homes over the years. Ray's favorite place to visit was his own backyard, which he and Evelyn made an oasis with their loving care.
A private service is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ray's memory to the Lititz Sportsmen's Association, Inc., 25 Lititz Run Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com (717) 273-6283