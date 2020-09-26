Ray K. Showalter, 85, of Stevens, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Reinholds to the late Oliver and Florence (Kopp) Showalter and was the husband of Leona (Kochel) Showalter with whom he celebrated 67 years of marriage on April 4th.
He was a member of Swamp Lutheran Church, Reinholds and a lifetime member of Reinholds V.F.C. He enjoyed spending summers at Tuckahoe Acres, Delaware, fishing, crabbing, and clamming.
In the early years Ray was a self-employed truck driver. He drove truck for F.W. Woolworth prior to his retirement.
In addition to his wife Ray is survived by five children, Delphine Weitzel, wife of the late Clifford, of State College, Denise Touchberry, wife of Roger of Bradenton, FL, Dorinda Showalter, partner of Arnie Hess of Scottsdale, AZ, Dean, husband of Heidi Showalter of Ephrata, and Dana, husband of Holly Showalter of Reinholds; seven grandchildren, Jeff, Matt, Justin, Sarah, Carly, Ramsey, and Brock; great-grandson, Jackson; two sisters, Mary Jane, wife of James Miller of Reinholds, Dianne, widow of Barry Emes, of Douglasville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Warren Showalter.
Services will be private with interment in Fairview Annex Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Ray's memory may be made to Reinholds Fire Co., 138 W. Main St., Reinholds, PA 17569 or to Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA, 17569.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
