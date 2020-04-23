Ray K. Lausch, 89, of Ephrata, passed away Saturday April 18, 2020 at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in Stevens to the late Charles K. and Elsie (Keller) Lausch, and was the husband of Ruth (Enck) Lausch with whom he shared 68 years of marriage, and proceeded him in death.
He was a member of Hopeland United Methodist Church, where he served as Sunday School Superintendent, and sang in the choir. He also held other leadership positions and served on various church committees and the administrative council throughout the years. After his retirement he was the cemetery caretaker for approximately 10 years.
Ray served as a Combat Engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. Following his military service, he worked in manufacturing, as a plasterer, as a dairy route salesman for Graybill's Dairy, and a route supervisor for Manbecks' bakery until he discovered his true passion, law enforcement. He retired from the Warwick Township Police Department in 1997 after 25 years of service then transferred to the Community Service Department and served until 2005. He received numerous merit awards throughout his police career and founded the Crime Prevention Program. He loved all things pertaining to law enforcement including all the police and detective shows on TV - most recently Blue Bloods. Another hobby was trading/collecting badges/patches from other police officers and departments.
Ray served as a Boy Scout leader in the past, was active in the Fellowship of Christian Peace Officers for many years and was a member of Rothsville and Brunnerville Fire Departments.
He enjoyed going to the beach with his family, hunting and spending time in the mountains, lighthouses, and music. He played both the trombone and saxophone and sang in a quartet with his brothers.
Ray is survived by four children: Stephanie A., wife of Robert Hoffman of Akron, Anthony R. Lausch of Ephrata, D. Scott, husband of Loretta (Webb) Lausch of Worcester, PA, Susan M. Lausch of Alexandria, VA; four grandchildren, Elliot Hoffman, Eric Hoffman, John S. Lausch, Matthew J. Lausch and two great-grandchildren, Cheyenne and Joseph Hoffman.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Arlene and Elva, and brothers, Harold, Marvin, Clyde, and Willard.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Ray's memory may be made to Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522 or Hopeland United Methodist Church, 295 N. Clay Road, Lititz, PA, 17543 or to the benefit of Ray's son Anthony for his future care. Make checks payable to PNC Bank-FBO Anthony Lausch, include your phone number and mail to Scott Lausch at 1722 Kriebel Mill Road, Collegeville, PA 19426.
