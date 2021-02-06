Ray K. Hacker, 90 of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Landis Homes Retirement Community. Born in Milford Twp., Bucks County, he was the son of the late Albert and Pearl (Kaiser) Hacker. Ray was the beloved husband of Agnes (Rosenfeld) Hacker, and together they shared 62 years of marriage.
Ray graduated from Kutztown University in 1952 with a B.S. in Education and then received his Master's Degree in Library Science from the University of Michigan in 1956. He served as a reference librarian at Millersville University, retiring after 37 years of service. Over the years he was very involved in many Mennonite organizations and historical societies. He also served on the Board of Hempfield School District.
Along with his wife, Ray is survived by four children: Cheryl Hacker and her husband Jeffrey Ferriell of Columbus, OH; R. Scott Hacker and his wife Cindy of Missoula, MT; Douglas Hacker and his wife Vickie of San Diego, CA; and Susan Freitag of Summerfield, FL. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Austin, Katherine (Kally), Hunter and Carson, and siblings Betty, Roland, Mary, Janice and Ernest. He was preceded in death by his brother A. Floyd Hacker.
A virtual Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 7, 2021, originating from Akron Mennonite Church. Those wishing to join in may visit
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88503157533?pwd=MDc1a25EODUrNU94cUNCYWhlaW96dz09
For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »