Ray H. Enders, 95, of West Hempfield Township, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 9, 2021. He was the husband of the late Anna Ruth Gehr Enders to whom he was married for 73 years. He was born in Columbia, son of the late John and Emma Herr Enders. Ray worked in engineering, testing and quality control for several local manufacturers. He was a long time member of Mountville Church of the Brethren where he served as Deacon and taught Adult Sunday School. He was an avid Ham Radio operator and enjoyed building free-flight and radio-controlled model airplanes.
Survivors include three sons: David (Cathy Berkebile) Enders; James (Vicky Schoenberger) Enders and Joel (Lori Hansen) Enders. Eight grandchildren: Michelle Ramos; Stephen (Lisa Reisinger) Enders; Alyssa (Konrad) Martin; Megan (Frank) Sabol; Timothy (Sarah Mitchell) Enders; Emily (William) Forbes; Jordan (Lily Steiner) Enders and Collin Enders. Thirteen great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Ray was preceded in death by one grandson: Nathan Enders, his wife Laura (Lathen) and their two sons, Jaden and Eli.
The Funeral Service will be held at Mountville Church of the Brethren, 60 Clay Street, Mountville, PA 17554 on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Angela Finet, officiating. Interment in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Mountville Church of the Brethren. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »