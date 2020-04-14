Ray H. Beach, 91, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Conestoga View Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born in Lancaster on January 15, 1929, Ray was the son of the late Ray H. and Clara E. (Fisher) Beach. He was the loving husband of Colleen (Nolt) Beach with whom he shared 17 years of marriage.
Ray was a 1947 Lancaster Catholic High School graduate. He proudly served as a Corporal in the United Stated Army during the Korean War. After basic training at Ft. McCoy, WI, Ray was stationed in Mittenwald, Germany until his discharge in 1953.
Ray owned Ray H. Beach Painting and Wallpapering, Lancaster, PA for 29 years until his retirement in 1994. He was well-respected in the trade and especially enjoyed working for the Interior Design Center of Armstrong World Industries.
A long-time member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Lancaster, PA, Ray served as an usher and was a member of the Men's Club and softball team. He was a 36-year member of the Lancaster Liederkranz, a life member of the Riverside Camping Association and a member of the Rainmakers, The Elks Lodge, VFW and the Hillside Hunting Lodge, Roulette, PA.
Ray enjoyed life to the fullest and was proud of his beautiful family. He loved spending time with family and friends, playing tennis, volleyball, softball and pinochle. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting in both Pennsylvania and in the American West. Ray enjoyed sailing, cruising the Caribbean, traveling throughout Europe and wintering in Key West and Ft. Lauderdale. Ray celebrated his German heritage by eating, drinking and dancing in his Lederhosen at the Lancaster Liederkranz, where he volunteered as a bartender and painter. Later in life, he enjoyed getting out of the house to meet friends and have a few laughs at the Riverside and Rainmakers.
Ray was preceded in death by his first wife, Theresa M. (Zellner) Beach, who passed away on April 16, 1998. They were married on December 30, 1950 and were fortunate enough to celebrate 39 years of happiness together. Ray and Theresa are survived by four children: Charles R., husband of Sandi Lehman, Lancaster, PA; Cynthia L., wife of Jamie Bylotas, Harrisburg, PA; Eileen M., wife of David Blazek, Phoenixville, PA; Carolyn A., wife of Willi Pohl, Lancaster, PA; as well as 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Ray is also survived by his brother Robert C. Beach, husband of Nan O'Donnell, Morristown, NJ.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, services and internment will be postponed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you send a contribution in Ray's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or www.alz.org/pa. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »