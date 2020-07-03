Ray Grimm McDonald, Sr., 55, of Holtwood, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Charles R. McDonald of Lancaster and the late Brenda J. (Grimm) McDonald, who passed in November, 2013.
Ray was known to be an especially hard worker, and was a long time, dedicated employee of Full Circle Recycling and its precursor company, G & R Auto Salvage, in Quarryville, where he and his late Uncle, Ray Grimm, were the faces of the company for many years. More recently, he worked for Cauler Containers Inc., Quarryville. A real "people person", Ray was always there to help others out whenever they needed anything. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping and boating; was a history buff; and a Star Trek and Beavis & Butt-head enthusiast. Ray was also a devoted fan of the Rolling Stones and the Baltimore Ravens. More than anything, Ray loved his family and spending time with them.
A loving father and grandfather, Ray is survived by his children, Justine "Bina" McDonald and her husband Massimo Caretti of Marietta, Amber Einsig and her husband Karac of York, and his son, Ray "Scooter" Grimm McDonald, Jr. of Newark, DE. Also surviving, in addition to his father Charles, are his grandchildren, Donovin Welsh, William Smith III, Rachael Brubaker, and Chiara Caretti; and his brother, Todd McDonald and his wife Lois of Holtwood.
A viewing will take place from 11 AM -1 PM on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543, where funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
