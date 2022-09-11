Ray E. Helwig, 90, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born in Catawissa, PA, he was the son of the late Eugene O. and Bessie (Blass) Helwig. Ray was the husband of Joan (Kepner) Helwig with whom he celebrated 70 years of marriage.
Ray was a graduate of Tuscarora Valley High School class of 1950. Ray proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Kellogg's working in production. Ray was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Mount Joy. He enjoyed woodworking and collecting various toys especially Winross Trucks.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Joan, is a daughter, Wendy Jo Getty, wife of the late Stephen of Gordonville. Also surviving is a sister, Retta Ebersole, wife of Lawrence of Elizabethtown. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Hower and Martha Hahn.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com