Ray D. Burkholder, 87, formerly of W. Newport Road, Lititz passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Moravian Manor, Lititz. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Dillman and Sadie Myer Burkholder. He was the husband of the late June F. Ditzler Burkholder who died in 1983. A lifelong truck driver, Ray owned and operated a trucking business in Lititz. He was an active and faithful member of Grace Brethren Church of Manheim where he served as a Trustee. A hard worker and generous man, Ray was always there to help other people. He enjoyed antiques and sandstone collecting.
Surviving are five children: Garry D. husband of Katherine A. Burkholder of Lititz, Bryan W. Burkholder of Manheim, Rodney D. husband of Sharon K. Burkholder of Lititz, Sadie A. wife of Eric Summy of Lititz and Emma J. Burkholder of Lancaster, 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Ray was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rinada Burkholder and his twin brother, Jay Burkholder.
A special heartfelt thanks to all the nurses and staff at Moravian Manor who graciously cared for Ray.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ray's memorial service at the Grace Brethren Church of Manheim, 333 East High Street, Manheim on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Reverend Jeffrey L. Dunkle officiating. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service. Interment will be private at Manheim Fairview Cemetery, Penn Township.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Ray's memory to Grace Brethren Church of Manheim, 333 East High Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com