Ray D. Barley, 92, of Manor Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at home. He was the husband of the late Gladys M. Barley, who passed away on January 8, 2016 and Mary Kathryn Leaman Barley, with whom he would have celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on June 18, 2021. He was born in Manor Township, son of the late Edgar and Gertrude Dellinger Barley. Ray was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict and was a graduate of Penn Manor High School, Class of 1947. He was a lineman and supervisor for PPL for 40 years before his retirement, in 1993. He attended Central Manor Church of God, since birth, and was baptized and taken into the church on April 19, 1953. He is one of the oldest continual members of Central Manor Church of God. Ray was a member of the Senior Sunday School Class, was a volunteer at the food bank, and played first base on the church softball team. He was a 32 degree Mason and a member of the Charles M. Howell Lodge, #496 F&AM and was a member of the Millersville VFW Post #7294. Ray enjoyed playing baseball, golfing, tennis, yard work, gardening, was an avid hunter (having especially enjoyed going on his Wyoming trips), going to the hunting camp in Sullivan County and he enjoyed watching the Phillies and Orioles on TV. He will be remembered as a caring and giving person.
Surviving in addition to his wife, a special nephew: Jeff (Judy) Kendig, Lancaster, and their daughters: Kimberly (John) Martin and Amy (Perry) Tolos. Following his marriage to Mary Kathryn, Ray gained a "son": Eugene (Nancy) Henry, Mountville and a "grandson": Eugene Henry III, Mountville and his family. Also, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Clayton D. Barley and Clyde Barley. Two sisters: Mildred Sangrey and Marie B. Kraft. He was the last of his immediate family.
The Family would like to offer a special thank you to Comfort Keepers and Hospice and Community Care for attending to Ray, as well as his family.
The Graveside Service and Burial, with Full Military Honors, will be held at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Scott Davis, officiating. There will be no public viewing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Central Manor Church of God, 387 Penn Street, Washington Boro, PA 17582 or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com