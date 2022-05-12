Ray Allen Anderson

Allen "Double A" Anderson, age 58, of Holtwood, PA passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Howard E. and Mary E. (Keefer) Anderson.
Allen was self- employed with his own tree service business for many years known as AA Tree Service. His most recent line of work was an independent contractor for the Amish.
He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed bird watching, camping, hunting, and fishing. He was gun enthusiast and a member of the NRA. He also had a love for coin collecting.
Allen is survived by his wife Toni (O'Shaughnessy) Anderson; his daughter Amanda (Jason) Perron of Whiteford, MD; and two granddaughters Aiva and Amia Perron.
In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Anderson.
A memorial service will be held at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM with Rev. Thomas Milligan officiating. A visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until the time of service.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Allen's memory to the Shriners Children's Hospital for Children, www.Shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
