Ray A. Kilhefner, 89, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Fairmount Homes.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Fred and Annie (Roether) Kilhefner.
Ray was a self-employed plasterer later a real estate agent. He was an avid auto racing fan, following NASCAR and NHRA. In earlier years, he owned a Red 1967 Pontiac GTO which he drag-raced. He especially enjoyed being outdoors.
Ray is survived by his son, Tim, husband of Joanne (Pierce) Kilhefner of Akron; his daughter, Victoria "Vicki" L., wife of Roger Schreier of Bridgeville, DE; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Zimmerman, and his good friend of over 30 years, Lorena D. Gockley of Ephrata.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a five brothers, John, Harry, Leo, William and Fred Kilhefner; two sisters, Allegra Steffy, Phoebe Frankhouse and one grandchild.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021, from 10 to 11 AM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with John Hornberger officiating. Interment will take place in the Mohler's Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ray's memory may be made to Ross Street United Methodist Church, 312 E Ross Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 or Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA, 17603.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.