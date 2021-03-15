Ray A. "Butch" Kleinfelter, Jr., 40, passed away suddenly on February 25th, 2021 after a courageous, brief battle with illness. He was born to Ray A. Kleinfelter, Sr. and Cindy Garbrick on March 30, 1980 in Lancaster County and raised in Reinholds, PA, where he graduated from Cocalico High School in 1999. He formerly worked at Stief Concrete Work, Inc. and Wickersham Construction.
Ray is preceded in death by his mother and survived by his father, Ray A. Kleinfelter, Sr; daughter Calista Kleinfelter of Rosman, NC; sisters: Christine Kleinfelter of Columbia, and Jennifer Fischer of Columbia; 5 nieces, 3 nephews, 2 great nieces and 1 great nephew.
Ray was a huge sports fan, especially of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and would never miss a game on Sundays. He loved any activities that were outdoors, including riding his motorcycle with his buddies, boating on the Susquehanna River, helping his daughter work on her softball techniques, or just cooking out on a nice day. Ray also had a huge passion for dogs. His three favorite companions in his lifetime were Zeus, Nikko, and Titan. One of the things that fueled Ray's life was the love for his family and friends. He was his daughter's hero, his nieces and nephews funny and outgoing "Uncle Butch" and a true friend to all who knew him. He touched the lives of many around him and will be deeply missed.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, March 20th from 1pm to 4pm at the VFW, 755 Ranck Church Road, New Holland, PA 17557. Any family and friends are welcome to come celebrate his life and memory.
