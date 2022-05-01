Randy Scott Kuenzli, born April 14th 1959, went home to be with the Lord, peacefully at his home in Edmonston, MD on April 24th 2022. Born in Lancaster, Randy devoted his life to the fire service in Lancaster County before moving to Prince George's Co., MD where he spent much of the remainder of his life. Randy worked as a Codes Enforcement Officer before retirement and volunteered at the Bladensburg Fire Dept. where he served as the fire chief for many years.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents Ernest & Zelda (Sparks) Kuenzli and his older brother Ernest J. Kuenzli.
Randy leaves behind a sister-in-law Anne (Hunsecker) Kuenzli, two nieces, Adriane Kuenzli, Gretchen (Boian) and her husband Chase, a nephew, Stefan Kuenzli and his wife Tara (Hostetter), great nieces and nephews, Alana, Trevor, Austin, Rylea, Damian, Brayden, and Quinten.
A viewing will be held on May 7th 2022 at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 N. Penryn Rd., Manheim, from 9am to 11am, service to follow immediately after. The family invites friends and fire apparatus to join them for a graveside service followed by a luncheon at the Lafayette Fire Company. Furman's Leola
