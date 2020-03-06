Randy S. Templin, 55, of Elizabethtown passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Masonic Village at Elizabethtown after a brief illness. Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of Leroy and Gloria Templin of Elizabethtown.
He graduated from Elizabethtown Area High School, and was posted to Germany with the U.S. Army as a truck driver.
Anyone who knows Randy knows that, in every aspect, he reflects the attitude of the Good Samaritan; always treating everyone he meets with generosity and kindness, particularly the patients he cares for. Randy has worked and volunteered in emergency services for more than 35 years in the Elizabethtown community.
Growing up, he wanted to be a police officer or firefighter. To fulfill that dream, he became a patrol officer for West Donegal Township in 1985. After an accident left him unable to continue to do that job, he focused his efforts on EMS and volunteer firefighting as a way to continue his love of community service. He was an active volunteer firefighter and EMT in the Elizabethtown and Rheems Fire Departments. He was employed by Northwest EMS in both full-time and part-time capacities.
Until he took ill, Randy worked full-time as a patrol officer for the House of Representatives at the Pennsylvania Capitol, where he was recently awarded a Certificate of Recognition for his role in response to a medical emergency in the Capitol.
Randy loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing.
In addition to his parents he is survived by three brothers, Barry, Jeffrey, and Richard, of Elizabethtown, a daughter, Katelyn Jo, wife of Scott Flannigan, and a stepson, Colby Bensinger. Also surviving are one niece, six nephews and two great-nieces.
A viewing will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 4PM until 7PM at The Star Barn, 1 Hollinger Ln., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Services will be private at the convenience of the family and burial will take place in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FnkenbinderFamily.com.
