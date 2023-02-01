Randy Rineer

Randy passed away unexpectedly at his home in Alameda CA on December 16, 2022 with his wife Patty at his side. Randy was born on June 23, 1952 in Lancaster, PA. He graduated from Manheim Township High School before enlisting in the Navy in 1972.
He met his wife in 1974 while he was on the USS Ranger. They were together 48 years.
He worked as a warehouseman from 1980 to 2018 all around the Bay area. He loved playing ball, shooting pool, coming home to visit his family and spending time with his wife.
Besides his wife Patty, he is survived by his brothers Marty and Bob and his sister Kim. He was the son of the late Giles and Joan (Joanne) Rineer.
