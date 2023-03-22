Randy Marlin Gardner, 66, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023. He was the son of the late Henry W. Cooper, Sr., and June V. (Sherbahn) Gardner.
Randy attended J.P. McCaskey High School. He worked for 47 years as a truck driver and owner/operator for Coast-to-Coast Trucking. He enjoyed deer hunting, boating at Raystown Lake, camping in Shade Gap, PA, cruising with his family and friends, riding his Harley Davidson, and singing karaoke. He was always the life of the party and brought everyone together. Randy was dedicated to his family and friends and loved spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his son, Brandon B. Fulmer Gardner (Anna), grandchildren, Harlee Jo and Jason, siblings, Henry Cooper, Jr. (Pat-deceased), Thomas Gardner, Sr. (Belen), Sandy, Butch Gardner (Christine), Gary Cooper (Kim), Dennis Gardner (Maureen), Sheila Hubert (Leroy-deceased), Randy Cooper (Dorothy), Rick Gardner (Gail), Rick Whealton (Susan), Penny Mullady (Bill), Robert Gardner (Becky), and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Kenny Zimmerman, Virginia Cooper, Brian Cooper, Harry Cooper, and Bruce Cooper.
Relatives and friends are invited to Randy's Celebration of Life at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. with a viewing from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service.
