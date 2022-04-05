Randy L. Richardson, Sr., 66, of Mountville, died on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Penn Medicine LGH. He was the husband of Sue Burger Richardson with whom he was married 50 years. Born Columbia, he was the son of the late Charles and Hildred Geesey Whiteman.
A graduate of Eastern Area High School, Class of 1973, Randy retired as a truck driver for Grocery Outlets and previously drove for other area trucking companies. He was a member of the Methodist faith and belonged to the Harley Owners Group, enjoyed camping and most of all loved his family especially his grandchildren and doggies, Tugger, Maya, Mia and his grand dog Nittany.
In addition to his wife are his children, Randy L., Jr. husband of Lisa Richardson; Mindy wife of Jay Shellenberger; two grandchildren, Carley and Caleb; brothers, Robert husband of Tamara Richardson; Greg husband of Dee Richardson and sister Robin wife of Eugene Gingrich.
A funeral service will be held from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends may view at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Randy's memory may be made to The Kidney Foundation of Central PA at www.kfcp.org