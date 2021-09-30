Randy L. Kauffman, 59, of Manheim passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of Peggy L. Hess Kauffman of Manheim and the late Jae D. Kauffman who passed away a few days prior to Randy. He was the loving husband of Marjorie Emrich Kauffman and they celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary this past February. Randy owned and operated Kauffman Refrigeration, Manheim. He was an active and faithful member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren.
Surviving in addition to his mother and wife is a daughter, Amanda Kauffman of Maryland and two sons: Tyler and Joshua Kauffman at home; two siblings: Linda Haldeman and Donald husband of Judy Kauffman both of Manheim.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Randy's funeral service at East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 3:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family from 1:30 PM until the time of service. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Randy's memory to East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: