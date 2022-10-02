Randy L. Daily, 69, of Strasburg, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, Thursday, September 29, 2022. Born in Coatesville, he was the loving son of the late William, Sr. and Betty (Barr) Daily. He was the loving husband of Penny A. (Wagner) Daily, with whom he celebrated 40 years of marriage.
Randy was a 1971 graduate of Octorara High School. He worked for 43 years as a forklift operator for various food distribution centers.
An adamant Pittsburg Steelers fan, he also enjoyed NASCAR racing and was a huge Rusty Wallace enthusiast. Randy was very patriotic and loved the American flag and eagle. In years past he enjoyed roller skating which was instrumental in bringing him and Penny together. He had bowled on various leagues in Strasburg. He added to his fatherly role by coaching in little league.
In addition to his wife, Penny, he is survived by his daughters: Kelly Aukamp, wife of Kyle, of Willow Street and Melissa Jock, wife of Jason, of Strasburg; 5 grandchildren: Kaeden, Easton, Connor, Mackenzie, and Gage; and 3 siblings: William, Jr., Michele, and Brian. He was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10AM to 11AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Randy's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care at http://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/.
