Randy J. McCauley, 66, of Lancaster, PA passed away December 22, 2022 after a brief illness. Born in Ashville, PA, Randy was the son of the late John C. and Donna L. (Stoltz) McCauley.
Prior to his retirement, Randy was employed as a materials handler at R. R. Donnelley and Dart Containers.
Randy was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. He enjoyed reading, dining out, and visiting with friends.
Randy is survived by brothers, Dan, Jim Sr., and Brian, and sister, Sharon, many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date. To send condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »