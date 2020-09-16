Randy Dale Murr, 77 of Mountville passed away at Hospice of Mount Joy on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was the husband of Deborah (Matson) Murr. They were together for 39 years. Born August 11, 1943 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Burkholder) Murr. He was preceded in death by a sister Jolyn Oberholtzer, who lived in Arizona with her husband Obie and raised two beautiful children.
Randy was a devoted fan of Penn State Football. He also received his Electrical Engineer degree from Penn State. He worked for Fincor Electronics for 43 years before retirement. Randy loved playing his piano, woodworking, building clocks and working with stained glass. He loved photography and he became a great baker, especially making his homemade breads. Randy was the kind of man when he started a project he made sure he finished it till the end.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a stepson Bryan Matson. He also has two other children, Carol Ann and Joe Murr. He will be deeply missed by his Boston Terrier, Ripley who he spoiled every chance he could, and the people who loved him and knew him. Following cremation, there will be no services, at his request. To Leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com
