Randolph Scott Trantham, 58, of Leola, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 19, 2022. He was born in Salem, NJ, son of Ivan Lawson and Patricia Darlene Friant Trantham.
He was a former employee of Sensenig Roofing Co. and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Scott enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by Laura Martin, Randi Trantham, Marissa Trantham, Melody Scott Trantham, Donna Trantham, Brian Trantham.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM in Rohland Funeral Home, Inc., 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA. www.rohlandfh.com
