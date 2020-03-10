Randolph "Randy" Carney, 65, of Lancaster, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital, Lancaster. Born in Lancaster August 23, 1954, he was a son of the late Sherman and Margaret (Jordan) Carney.
Randy was an active member of the School Board of Lancaster, serving in his 3rd term as Director. He supported the Lancaster Fire Dept. and was loved by his wife, extended family, and friends.
Surviving are his loving wife, Pamela (Ware) Carney; daughters, Susanne Carney White and Jennifer Carney Thomas; step-daughter, Rebecca Donahue Bach; step-sons, Thomas Donahue III and Kevin Donahue; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 7 step-grandchildren; 2 sisters; and 1 brother.
Services will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 10AM at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the School District of Lancaster; or the Firefighters of Lancaster.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
