Randolph E. Royer

Randolph "Randy" E. Royer, 68, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, PA.
He was the loving husband of Mary J. (Brian) Royer and son of the late Harold H. and Florence L. (Hornberger) Royer.
Randy was born in Ephrata and was a lifetime resident of the area. He worked for Case New Holland (CNH-Industrial) for 35 years before retiring in 2007.
Randy enjoyed the outdoors, working on cars and trucks, and loved spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by one daughter, Allison, wife of Ross Clubb of Newmanstown, PA, one grandson, Chase Clubb, two sisters: Mary Jane, wife of John Stauffer of Bowie, MD and Debbie Adair of Melbourne, FL; one brother, Ramon Royer, husband of Roberta, of New Holland, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by two sisters, LaVonne Stark and Donna James, and one brother, Floyd Royer.
Graveside memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Groffdale Mennonite Cemetery, 168 N. Groffdale Rd., Leola, PA 17540. A luncheon will be held following the memorial service.
Those in attendance at the cemetery are asked to follow CDC recommended social distancing practices and wear masks.
In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.