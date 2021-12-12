Randolph C. “Randy” Reist, 74, of Royersford, died peacefully on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Carl H. and Ruth I. Broughton Reist; and the step son of the late Elizabeth L. “Betty” Garman Summy Reist. Randy was the loving husband of Mary A. Smith Reist and they observed their 52nd wedding anniversary in November of this year.
He was a faithful member of the Lititz Moravian Congregation. A 1965 graduate of Warwick High School, Randy also graduated from Drexel University.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Mary, are two daughters: Kristin R. Evans of Elverson, Karen J. wife of Bruce Uba of Douglasville, eight grandchildren, and two step brothers: Mark E. husband of Mary Summy of Rock Port, IN, Eric J. husband of Sadie Summy of Lititz. Preceding him in death is a son-in-law, Shawn Evans, and two brothers: Ronald A. and Robin L. Reist.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Randy’s memorial service from the Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM (Noon). Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday morning in the Eschbach Parlor at the Lititz Moravian Church from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. (Please note masks are preferred for indoors.) Interment will be private in Lititz Moravian Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
