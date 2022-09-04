Randall Scott Devlin, Sr., 56 of Mount Joy, peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by family, on Monday, August 29th, 2022. Randie was born April 3rd, 1966, in Lancaster County. He was the son of the late LaVerne Devlin and Nancy Brubaker. He was a hardworking man operating his own landscaping business. In Randie's spare time he enjoyed reconditioning vehicles, especially his truck. He enjoyed being with his children, dog, and family.
Randie is survived by his children, Scott partner of Sarah, Gabrielle, and Ryan; three grandchildren; Kayden, Jason, and Greyson; a brother Ronald husband of Linda, a sister Robin wife of Jerald; nieces Hope wife of Carol, Amy wife of Lewis, and Shelly partner of Justin; a nephew Bradlee; two great-nieces and five great-nephews; his dog Rugar; former spouse Trish and the rest of his family and friends. In addition to his parents Randie is preceded in death by his brother Richard Devlin, and his aunts.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 W. Main St., Mount Joy, on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of viewing and visitation on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Randie' s memory may be made to ProMedica Hospice Memorial Fund.
